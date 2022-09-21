© 2022 Connecticut Public

Wisdom can save us from bad thinking

Published September 21, 2022
Illustration sketch of confused man
We all participate in bad thinking sometimes. Whether in relatively minor ways, or relatively major ones. This hour, we look at why bad thinking happens, how reasoning errors are embedded in the way we think, and how we can all learn how to think better, through lessons from philosophy and psychology.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
