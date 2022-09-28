© 2022 Connecticut Public

An hour with John Waters

Published September 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
John Waters
Greg Gorman
John Waters.

Note: This episode contains strong language and a number of things intended to be in bad taste.

This hour, we shoot the, er, breeze with the filmmaker, author, and artist whose œuvre of campy, raunchy films ranges from the cult classics Pink Flamingos and Polyester to the musicals Hairspray and Cry-Baby — John Waters.

On the occasion of Waters’ first novel, the “feel-bad romance” Liarmouth, a talk about everything from testicle tanning and teabagging to Baltimore and becoming a legend.

Be there or be square.

Note also: This show is about as spoilery as we get. We use audio of the very last lines of Waters’ Pink Flamingos. And the ending of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood is just utterly revealed. (Colin will warn you when that one’s coming.) Now, neither of these movies is terribly recent — I mean, one of them is 50 years old — but it seems like we should mention it anyway. Please don’t send us angry emails. About the spoilers, at least.

GUEST:

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired May 4, 2022.

Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Jennifer LaRue
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
