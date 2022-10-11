Is centrism critical to maintaining democracy? A look at the middle

This hour, we investigate what centrism means, and what the role of centrism is in U.S. politics and discourse today.

GUESTS:



Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.