Is centrism critical to maintaining democracy? A look at the middle
This hour, we investigate what centrism means, and what the role of centrism is in U.S. politics and discourse today.
GUESTS:
- Lee Drutman: Senior fellow in the Political Reform program at New America, and the author of Breaking the Two-Party Doom Loop: The Case for Multiparty Democracy in America among other books. He is also co-host of the “Politics In Question” podcast, and the co-founder of “Fix Our House,” a campaign for proportional representation.
- Yascha Mounk: Professor at Johns Hopkins University and author of The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure, among other books. He is also the founder of the publication “Persuasion.”
- Christine Todd Whitman: Co-chair of the new “Forward Party,” and the President of The Whitman Strategy Group. She is former Governor of the state of New Jersey, and she served in the cabinet of President George W. Bush as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.
