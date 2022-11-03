© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

What’s next for the Republican Party?

Published November 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT
Trump Addresses March For Life Participants From The White House Rose Garden
Mark Wilson
/
Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the colonnade as he is introduced to speak to March for Life participants and pro-life leaders in the Rose Garden at the White House on January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. The annual march takes place around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court decision that came on January 22, 1974.

This hour we talk with Mark Leibovich about the past, present, and future of the Republican Party, and his new book, Thank You For Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
