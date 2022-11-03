What’s next for the Republican Party?
This hour we talk with Mark Leibovich about the past, present, and future of the Republican Party, and his new book, Thank You For Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission.
GUESTS:
- Mark Leibovich: Author of Thank You For Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission, and a staff writer at The Atlantic
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.