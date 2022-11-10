© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Why we’re still mesmerized by the myth of Rasputin

Published November 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Grigori Rasputin.
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty
/
Universal Images Group Editorial
Grigori Rasputin (1869–1916).

In the century since Russia’s “Mad Monk” was poisoned, we’ve come to believe a lot of things: he was mystical, he was evil, he was the world’s greatest lover.

This hour: Rasputin — the all-too-human peasant who found his way to friendship with the Romanovs and the comical, absurd version of him that just won’t die.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired May 3, 2022.

Julia Pistell
Julia Pistell is a freelance producer for Connecticut Public Radio, the host of the podcast 'Literary Disco,' and the Managing Director of Sea Tea Improv. She also worked on Connecticut Public Radio's 'The Radius Project,' an exploration of history and culture in Hartford's neighborhoods.
See stories by Julia Pistell
