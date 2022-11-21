© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The fax machine is dead. Long live the fax machine

Published November 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
On the long timeline of long-distance communication technology that starts with the telegraph and leads all the way to the iPhone and beyond, there’s a particular, once-ubiquitous device that seems to have left an indelible mark on the culture while also disappearing nearly completely from it.

This hour, the history and present? (and future??) of the fax machine.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired May 19, 2022.

The Colin McEnroe Show technologyhistoryInternethealth care
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
