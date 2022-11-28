Shaking assumptions about the humble tambourine

The humble tambourine is the underrated, understated, unsung hero of contemporary music.

This hour we shake our assumptions about this surprisingly enduring and ubiquitous instrument.

GUESTS:



Ira Elliot: Percussionist best known as the drummer for the band Nada Surf

Erin Elstner: Percussionist and professor of percussion at Webster University

Percussionist and professor of percussion at Webster University Tim Kubart: Musician, songwriter, and performer known world-wide as The Tambourine Guy

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, Michayla Savitt, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired May 17, 2022.