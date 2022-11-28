© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Shaking assumptions about the humble tambourine

Published November 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Tambourine being played by a ritimist during a samba performance in Rio de Janeiro.
The humble tambourine is the underrated, understated, unsung hero of contemporary music.

This hour we shake our assumptions about this surprisingly enduring and ubiquitous instrument.

GUESTS:

  • Ira Elliot: Percussionist best known as the drummer for the band Nada Surf
  • Erin Elstner: Percussionist and professor of percussion at Webster University
  • Tim Kubart: Musician, songwriter, and performer known world-wide as The Tambourine Guy

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, Michayla Savitt, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired May 17, 2022.

Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
