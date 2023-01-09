© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Never bring a cane to a knife fight and other lessons of Congress's chaotic week

By Lily Tyson
Published January 9, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST
Vote For Speaker Of The House Stretches Into Fourth Day
Tasos Katopodis
/
Getty
A worker replaces a sign over the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after being elected as Speaker in the U.S. Capitol Building on January 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. After four days of voting and 15 ballots McCarthy secured enough votes to become Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress.

After 15 votes, Representative Kevin McCarthy is now speaker of the House of Representatives. This hour we talk about that election, its historical significance, and C-SPAN’s coverage of it.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show politiciansCongresspop culture
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
