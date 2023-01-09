Never bring a cane to a knife fight and other lessons of Congress's chaotic week
After 15 votes, Representative Kevin McCarthy is now speaker of the House of Representatives. This hour we talk about that election, its historical significance, and C-SPAN’s coverage of it.
GUESTS:
- Joanne Freeman: The Class of 1954 Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University and the co-host of the American History and politics podcast “Now & Then.” Her most recent book is The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War
- Ben O’Connell: C-SPAN’s Director of Editorial Operations
- Aaron Rupar: Independent journalist and publisher of the “Public Notice” newsletter, covering U.S. Politics and Media
Join the conversation onFacebook and Twitter.
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.