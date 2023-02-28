© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

From mall music to dead malls: The past, present, and future of American malls

By Lily Tyson
Published February 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Escalators In Abandoned Shopping Mall
Charles Donaldson/Getty Images
/
EyeEm
.

Malls are an important gathering place for people of all ages to shop, eat, be entertained, walk, and enjoy the controlled temperature.

This hour, the history of malls in America, their unique design, and a look ahead to the future of those spaces, now that there are dead malls all over the country.

Plus: the art of curating mall music.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Ray Hardman, Greg Hill, Tucker Ives, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, Patrick Skahill, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired July 21, 2022.

