From mall music to dead malls: The past, present, and future of American malls
Malls are an important gathering place for people of all ages to shop, eat, be entertained, walk, and enjoy the controlled temperature.
This hour, the history of malls in America, their unique design, and a look ahead to the future of those spaces, now that there are dead malls all over the country.
Plus: the art of curating mall music.
GUESTS:
- Michael Bise: A former Gap employee who runs the Gap In-Store Playlists blog
- Alexandra Lange: Author of Meet Me by the Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall
- Erik Pierson: Videographer of the YouTube channel Retail Archeology
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe, Ray Hardman, Greg Hill, Tucker Ives, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, Patrick Skahill, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired July 21, 2022.