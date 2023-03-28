Historical reenactments can deepen our relationship to history

This hour: historical reenactments. We look at the role reenactments play in helping us understand or experience history. We talk with reenactors about what draws them to this and what their experiences are like.

Plus, reenactments aren’t just about the acting but the costumes and the props. We hear from a tailor who creates custom clothing using traditional materials and methods to create true-to-history costuming.

And: a look at experimental archeology and the stone-aged tools used by our predecessors. How were those tools made? And by recreating them, what can we learn about history, evolution, and psychology?

GUESTS:



Michelle Bebber: Co-director of The Kent State University Experimental Archaeology Laboratory

Co-director of The Kent State University Experimental Archaeology Laboratory Metin Erin: Co-director of The Kent State University Experimental Archaeology Laboratory

Co-director of The Kent State University Experimental Archaeology Laboratory Ian Graves: Tailor and owner of Royal Blue Traders, specializing in American Revolutionary War clothing

Tailor and owner of Royal Blue Traders, specializing in American Revolutionary War clothing J.R. Hardman: Associate producer at PBS Utah and a Civil War reenactor who is directing and producing the documentary Reenactress

Associate producer at PBS Utah and a Civil War reenactor who is directing and producing the documentary Brad Keefer: Professor of history at Kent State University and an active Civil War and colonial period living historian

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 8, 2022.