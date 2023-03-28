© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Historical reenactments can deepen our relationship to history

By Lily Tyson
Published March 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
250th Anniversary Of British Redcoats Landing In Boston Re-Enactment
Paul Marotta/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
British troops prepare to land in Boston as part of Revolution 250 staging ‘Boston Occupied’ for the 250th anniversary of British troops landing in Boston in October, 2018.

This hour: historical reenactments. We look at the role reenactments play in helping us understand or experience history. We talk with reenactors about what draws them to this and what their experiences are like.

Plus, reenactments aren’t just about the acting but the costumes and the props. We hear from a tailor who creates custom clothing using traditional materials and methods to create true-to-history costuming.

And: a look at experimental archeology and the stone-aged tools used by our predecessors. How were those tools made? And by recreating them, what can we learn about history, evolution, and psychology?

GUESTS:

  • Michelle Bebber: Co-director of The Kent State University Experimental Archaeology Laboratory
  • Metin Erin: Co-director of The Kent State University Experimental Archaeology Laboratory
  • Ian Graves: Tailor and owner of Royal Blue Traders, specializing in American Revolutionary War clothing
  • J.R. Hardman: Associate producer at PBS Utah and a Civil War reenactor who is directing and producing the documentary Reenactress
  • Brad Keefer: Professor of history at Kent State University and an active Civil War and colonial period living historian

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 8, 2022.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
