How two Connecticut outsiders transformed treatment for traumatic blood loss and fought Army insiders

This hour, an invention that transformed care for traumatic injuries. Charles Barber’s new book, In The Blood: How Two Outsiders Solved a Centuries-Old Medical Mystery and Took on the US Army , details how Frank Hursey discovered that a mineral called zeolite could help stop excessive bleeding, and the challenge he and his partner, Bart Gullong, faced in getting the invention to take hold in trauma care.

GUESTS:



Charles Barber: Nonfiction author, Writer in Residence at Wesleyan University, and Lecturer in Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine. His new book is In The Blood: How Two Outsiders Solved a Centuries-Old Medical Mystery and Took on the US Army

Nonfiction author, Writer in Residence at Wesleyan University, and Lecturer in Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine. His new book is Bart Gullong: Co-founder and former CEO of Z-Medica, who worked to get QuickClot widely adopted

Co-founder and former CEO of Z-Medica, who worked to get QuickClot widely adopted Frank Hursey: Founder of On-Site Gas, Co-Founder of Z-Medica, and the inventor of QuickClot

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.