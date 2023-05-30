© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

How two Connecticut outsiders transformed treatment for traumatic blood loss and fought Army insiders

By Lily Tyson
Published May 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
Synthetic zeolite, or zeolite, mineral that improves the beneficial pH level, strengthens the immune system. Natural detoxifier, used during pregnancy, pharmaceutical product
RHJ / iStockphoto
/
Getty Images
Synthetic zeolite

This hour, an invention that transformed care for traumatic injuries. Charles Barber’s new book, In The Blood: How Two Outsiders Solved a Centuries-Old Medical Mystery and Took on the US Army, details how Frank Hursey discovered that a mineral called zeolite could help stop excessive bleeding, and the challenge he and his partner, Bart Gullong, faced in getting the invention to take hold in trauma care.

GUESTS: 

  • Charles Barber: Nonfiction author, Writer in Residence at Wesleyan University, and Lecturer in Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine. His new book is In The Blood: How Two Outsiders Solved a Centuries-Old Medical Mystery and Took on the US Army 
  • Bart Gullong: Co-founder and former CEO of Z-Medica, who worked to get QuickClot widely adopted
  • Frank Hursey: Founder of On-Site Gas, Co-Founder of Z-Medica, and the inventor of QuickClot

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show healthsciencebooks
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
