The Colin McEnroe Show

Cross-examining the history and the future of the Supreme Court

By Lily Tyson
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
Photo of fencing around the Supreme Court Building.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Non-scalable fencing was installed around the Supreme Court Building amid abortion-rights demonstrations on May 5, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Ethics and the Supreme Court are back (still?) in the news and in question. This hour, we are revisiting a show we did just over a year ago around the leaked draft of the Dobbs decision. In it we look at how the Supreme Court got so much power, why we have nine justices, how journalists cover the court, and the viability of proposed potential reforms.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
