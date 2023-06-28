© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Has everything original been done?

By Lily Tyson
Published June 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Futuristic empty room, 3D Rendering
Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images
/
Moment RF
.

Has everything original been done?

It’s a question that’s been asked about storytelling, music, fine art, movies, and so much more.

This hour, we attempt to answer that question and discover if everything has already been done.

Along the way, we explore the idea of originality and our tolerance for novelty and talk to artists who are reckoning with these questions.

GUESTS:

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired December 8, 2022.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show pop cultureartmusicmovieshistory
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content