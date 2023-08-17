© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Reverence? Rejection? Reckoning with the actions of our ancestors

By Lily Tyson
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
Family looks through old photographs while researching genealogy.
Uwe Krejci / Getty Images
/
Digital Vision
Family looks through old photographs while researching genealogy.

This hour, we grapple with the impact our ancestors have on our lives, and what our responsibility is if they did something we disagree with.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
