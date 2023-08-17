Reverence? Rejection? Reckoning with the actions of our ancestors

This hour, we grapple with the impact our ancestors have on our lives, and what our responsibility is if they did something we disagree with.

GUESTS:



Jenny Strauss : Great-granddaughter of Lewis Strauss

: Great-granddaughter of Lewis Strauss Maud Newton: Author of Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to The Noseletter , an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.