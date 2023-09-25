© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Raising consciousness about lowering height

By Jennifer LaRue
Published September 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
The toys Mrs. and Mr. Potato Head holding hands against a white backdrop.
Boogich
/
Getty
.

This hour, the full measure of short stature, from personal health, professional discrimination, and environmental impact to Humphrey Bogart’s strap-on inch-adders.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired March 2, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
