‘It’s OK with me’: The Nose rewatches ‘The Long Goodbye’ at 50

This week’s Nose got a couple other cans, ya know, and came back and switched the labels and the cans around.

The Long Goodbye is a satirical neo-noir mystery feature film adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s 1953 novel. It is the eighth feature directed by Robert Altman and the second-to-last screenplay by the science fiction writer Leigh Brackett (who also wrote The Empire Strikes Back and the 1946 version of The Big Sleep, among others). It stars Elliott Gould as Philip Marlowe in 1970s Los Angeles. This year is The Long Goodbye’s 50th anniversary.

Plus: A look at the value and the art of rewatching and rewatchability.

Raquel Benedict’s endorsements:



Helpmeet by Naben Ruthnum

Nocebo on Shudder

Helder Mira’s endorsements:

Gene Seymour’s endorsements:

Colin’s endorsement:

The Battered Bastards of Baseball on Netflix

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:



Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction and the host of the Rite Gud podcast

The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction and the host of the Rite Gud podcast Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast

Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired May 19, 2023.