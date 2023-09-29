‘It’s OK with me’: The Nose rewatches ‘The Long Goodbye’ at 50
This week’s Nose got a couple other cans, ya know, and came back and switched the labels and the cans around.
The Long Goodbye is a satirical neo-noir mystery feature film adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s 1953 novel. It is the eighth feature directed by Robert Altman and the second-to-last screenplay by the science fiction writer Leigh Brackett (who also wrote The Empire Strikes Back and the 1946 version of The Big Sleep, among others). It stars Elliott Gould as Philip Marlowe in 1970s Los Angeles. This year is The Long Goodbye’s 50th anniversary.
Plus: A look at the value and the art of rewatching and rewatchability.
Raquel Benedict’s endorsements:
Helder Mira’s endorsements:
- Hawkeye: L.A. Woman by Matt Fraction, Annie Wu, and Javier Pulido
- Jury Duty on Freevee
- Documentary Now! Season 4 on Netflix
Gene Seymour’s endorsements:
- Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse by Ahmad Jamal
- Ain’t But a Few of Us: Black Music Writers Tell Their Story edited by Willard Jenkins
Colin’s endorsement:
- The Battered Bastards of Baseball on Netflix
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Michael Gambon, Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ Films, Dies at 82 After he made his mark in London in the 1970s, he went on to play a wide range of roles, including Edward VII, Oscar Wilde and Winston Churchill.
- Golden Globes Adds Two New Categories: Blockbuster Movies and Stand-Up Comics Enter the Race
- The Definitive Guide to All Things Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Whether you’re a football fan, a Swiftie, or both, this helpful glossary will tell you everything you need to know about the budding relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the world’s biggest pop star
- Kelce-Swift Is a Dream Pairing for the N.F.L. The romance between the Chiefs tight end and the world’s biggest pop star represents an alliance with the only cultural force in America bigger than the league itself.
- MAGA Goes to War Against the Swifties! Now they’ve picked a fight with the wrong people.
- Lying in Comedy Isn’t Always Wrong, but Hasan Minhaj Crossed a Line The stand-up’s penchant for making up stories goes beyond embellishment. When real people and real stakes are involved, a different standard applies.
- Comedy Central Widens Search for ‘Daily Show’ Host Beyond Hasan Minhaj
- The Death of Netflix DVD Marks the Loss of Something Even Bigger It’s the end of an era—and not just for plastic discs.
- ‘Stop Making Sense’ Talks Up $800k Weekend, $1.4M Cume As 1984 Concert Film Draws Young Crowd
- The Office Reboot In The Works, Original US Showrunner Returning After years of speculation, a reboot of The Office is reportedly finally going to happen and the original US showrunner is attached to return.
- Inside Apple’s Plan to Change the Way We Watch Sports Longtime Apple executive Eddy Cue happens to be an enormous sports fan. And with Apple entering the wild west of broadcasting live sports, he’s ready to shake up the way we watch games on TV—with a little help from none other than Leo M
GUESTS:
- Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction and the host of the Rite Gud podcast
- Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast
- Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”
