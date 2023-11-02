© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Every step you take: How walking and walkability shape our lives

By Carolyn McCusker
Published November 2, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT
Johner Images / Getty Images
/
Johner RF

"These boots are made for walking…" but instead, they sit by the door while you watch TV. This hour: Why is it often so hard to get walking? And what can our footsteps tell us about ourselves and the world?

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
