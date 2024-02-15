From privacy to paper jams, a look at printer problems

This hour is all about printers. We’ll talk about printer problems and why, despite our struggles, we can’t seem to quit them. And, we’ll talk with a rage room owner about the appeal of smashing printers.

GUESTS:



Cory Doctorow: Science fiction author, activist with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and journalist. His new book, The Bezzle, is out next week

Science fiction author, activist with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and journalist. His new book, The Bezzle, is out next week Allen St. John: Multimedia Content Producer for Consumer Reports

Multimedia Content Producer for Consumer Reports Cody Nicholas: Co-owner of the Lose It Rage Room in Woodbridge, VA

Colin McEnroe, Katie Pellico, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.