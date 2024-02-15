© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From privacy to paper jams, a look at printer problems

By Lily Tyson
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:41 PM EST
This hour is all about printers. We’ll talk about printer problems and why, despite our struggles, we can’t seem to quit them. And, we’ll talk with a rage room owner about the appeal of smashing printers.

GUESTS: 

  • Cory Doctorow: Science fiction author, activist with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and journalist. His new book, The Bezzle, is out next week
  • Allen St. John: Multimedia Content Producer for Consumer Reports
  • Cody Nicholas: Co-owner of the Lose It Rage Room in Woodbridge, VA

Colin McEnroe, Katie Pellico, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

