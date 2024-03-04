© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Lunch: It's so much more than what we eat

By Lily Tyson
Published March 4, 2024 at 12:49 PM EST
This hour: lunch — from the hungry judge effect to the sad desk lunch. We’ll look at the history of our mid-day meal, talk about school lunches, and get tips for packing lunch.

And we want to hear from you. Do you love lunch? Hate it? Eat the same lunch every day? Never eat lunch? Call us: 888-720-9677.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Tess Terrible, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
