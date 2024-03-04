Lunch: It's so much more than what we eat

This hour: lunch — from the hungry judge effect to the sad desk lunch. We’ll look at the history of our mid-day meal, talk about school lunches, and get tips for packing lunch.

Megan Elias: Historian, Director of the Food Studies Program, Associate Professor at Boston University, and author of Lunch: A History

Aviva Wittenberg: Author of Lunchbox: 75+ Easy and Delicious Recipes for Lunches on the Go

Erin Feinauer Whiting: Professor of Multicultural Education at Brigham Young University

Colin McEnroe, Tess Terrible, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.