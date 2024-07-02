© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Go with your gut: All about the gut-brain connection

By Carolyn McCusker
Published July 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Gut-brain connection or gut brain axis. Concept art showing the health connection from the gut to the brain. 3d illustration.
ChrisChrisW / Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Gut-brain connection or gut brain axis. Concept art showing the health connection from the gut to the brain. 3d illustration.

This show's all about guts! How are our guts and our brains connected? How much of our emotional lives come from our stomachs? And how, across history, did our digestive systems become such pivotal parts of our identity?

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Lateshia Peters, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on December 7, 2023.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
