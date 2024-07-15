We take your calls

Listen live Monday at 1 p.m.

After this weekend, we thought you might want to talk.

In other words: Give us a call during the 1 p.m. EDT hour. 888–720–9677.‌ Or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.