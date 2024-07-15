© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

We take your calls

By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
.

Listen live Monday at 1 p.m.

After this weekend, we thought you might want to talk.

In other words: Give us a call during the 1 p.m. EDT hour. 888–720–9677.‌ Or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
