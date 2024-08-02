There’s something kind of special about the experience of a really great, really bad movie.

Think Red Dawn or Under Siege. Snakes on a Plane or Batman & Robin.

Independence Day is nearly perfect and so rewatchable — and also terrible.

This hour, a Nose-ish look at the joy of bad movies.

Theresa Cramer: A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications

A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications Alicia di Leo: A para-educator in the integrated preschool program in the Manchester school system

A para-educator in the integrated preschool program in the Manchester school system David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic

America’s Greatest Living Film Critic Severn Sandt: Associate director of strategic partnerships and outreach at Trinity College in Hartford

Associate director of strategic partnerships and outreach at Trinity College in Hartford Howard Sherman: A theater administrator, writer, and advocate; he is the U.S. columnist for The Stage newspaper of London and the author of Another Day’s Begun: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town in the 21st Century

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.