The Colin McEnroe Show

The joy of bad movies

By Jonathan McNicol
Published August 2, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
The Universal Pictures production ’Twisters.’
Universal Pictures
‘Twisters,’ the logically-titled sequel to the classic, not-great disaster film ‘Twister,’ can’t be a GOOD movie (can it?). But audiences have enjoyed it to the tune of $235 million so far regardless.

There’s something kind of special about the experience of a really great, really bad movie.

Think Red Dawn or Under Siege. Snakes on a Plane or Batman & Robin.

Independence Day is nearly perfect and so rewatchable — and also terrible.

This hour, a Nose-ish look at the joy of bad movies.

GUESTS:

  • Theresa Cramer: A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications
  • Alicia di Leo: A para-educator in the integrated preschool program in the Manchester school system
  • David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic
  • Severn Sandt: Associate director of strategic partnerships and outreach at Trinity College in Hartford
  • Howard Sherman: A theater administrator, writer, and advocate; he is the U.S. columnist for The Stage newspaper of London and the author of Another Day’s Begun: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town in the 21st Century

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
