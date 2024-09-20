© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at the bullying impact of the canon and the zeitgeist

By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Jeremy Allen White and the cast of ‘The Bear,’ in a kitchen scene.
FX Productions, LLC
It sure seems like every smart person on the planet thinks ‘The Bear’ is the most exciting thing on TV from the last couple years, doesn’t it? But what if you — like Colin — just kinda don’t really like it? What then?

Is there some thing that EVERYBODY seems to like that you’re just not that into? Star Wars? Game of Thrones? Seinfeld? The Beach Boys? Christopher Nolan? … Taylor Swift?

Or what about some very current thing that seemingly everybody thinks is so interesting and cutting edge and exciting, but you just don’t like it? (For Colin, that very current thing is The Bear on TV.)

What do you do when that happens? How do you feel about it? Embarrassed? Wrong? Defiant?

This hour, a look at not liking all the things you’re “supposed” to like.

GUESTS:

  • John Dankosky: Director of news and audio for Science Friday, event and podcast host for The Connecticut Mirror, and co-owner of Lam Yoga in New Hartford, Connecticut
  • David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic
  • Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of The Essays Only You Can Write
  • Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”
  • Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
