The Colin McEnroe Show

From jelly beans to Diet Mountain Dew, how politicians eat and why it matters

By Lily Tyson
Published October 29, 2024 at 12:29 PM EDT
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, serves up french fries as an employee looks on during a camapign stop at a McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
Doug Mills
/
The New York Times
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, serves up french fries as an employee looks on during a camapign stop at a McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

Food is an important part of the campaign trail, from tamales to McDonald's. This hour is all about how food is used in politics, including in the White House. Plus, the delicious return of the election cake.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Frankie Devevo, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
