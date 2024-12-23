© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: Bathroom signage, Chaos Muppets, secrets, and more

By Lily Tyson
Published December 23, 2024 at 12:48 PM EST
Phones at the Capitol building in Hartford.

This hour we took your calls about anything you wanted to talk about.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
