The Colin McEnroe Show

From the cereal aisle to the ballot box, how groceries shape our lives

By Lily Tyson
Published December 30, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Grocery prices were a regular talking point in this past election cycle. This hour is all about the grocery store. We talk about how items get on the shelves, the unique business model of Trader Joe's, and the factors that impact grocery prices. Plus, a look at the appeal of Costco.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired September 4, 2024.

The Colin McEnroe Show
