The Colin McEnroe Show

Socrates' lessons on life, death, and conversation with Agnes Callard

By Lily Tyson
Published January 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
This hour, philosopher Agnes Callard joins us to talk about her new book, Open Socrates: The Case for a Philosophical Life.

GUEST: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

