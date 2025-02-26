© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A show about how we pick the music for shows

By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
You may notice that we curate our music rather carefully, the music we use going in and out of segments.

This hour, a look at how we do that, what our standards are, and how we make those choices about music.

GUEST:

  • Robyn Doyon-Aitken: Deputy director of audio storytelling and talk shows at Connecticut Public

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
