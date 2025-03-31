© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: Sen. Chris Murphy, John Donne, rooting for blowouts (or not), and more

By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 31, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
John Donne, aged 44. John Donne, 1572-1631. English metaphysical poet, satirist, lawyer and cleric. From Devotions Upon Emergent Occasions by John Donne, published 1923.
Universal History Archive
/
Universal Images Group via Getty Images
English poet, scholar, politician, and cleric John Donne in the early 17th century.

We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. And your calls have been interesting and surprising and amusing.

This hour, the conversation winds around to Sen. Chris Murphy’s New Yorker interview, Stephen Graham and Adolescence and A Thousand Blows, whether John Donne and William Shakespeare knew each other, whether you should root for blowouts, the novel Darkmotherland by Samrat Upadhyay … Anything. (Seemingly) everything.

These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we did another one.

Colin McEnroe, Megan Fitzgerald, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
