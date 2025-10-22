© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The ‘father of history’ would have some thoughts about our present

By Lily Tyson
Published October 22, 2025 at 10:55 AM EDT
Statue of Herodotus, sculpture in front of the Parliament in Vienna, Austria.
Karl-Heinz Schein
/
imageBROKER RF / Getty Images
Statue of Herodotus, sculpture in front of the Parliament in Vienna, Austria.

Greek writer Herodotus "invented" history by turning away from myth to a new kind of writing. And although he wrote his Histories nearly 2,500 years ago, local author and classicist Emily Katz Anhalt argues that his example and prose are more relevant than ever. This hour, we look at what we can learn from Herodotus and the ancient Greek myths.

GUEST:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
