The road to sainthood: Who’s on it and how did they get there?

This hour, a look at the path to sainthood and how it’s changed over time.

Plus: the local example of the Rev. Michael McGivney.

GUESTS:



Teresa Berger : Professor of Liturgical Studies and Catholic Theology at Yale Divinity School

Joseph Laycock: Associate Professor of Religious Studies at Texas State University and author of The Seer of Bayside: Veronica Lueken and the Struggle to Define Catholicism

Rachel McCleary: Lecturer in the Economics Department at Harvard University and a nonresident Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute

James Sullivan: Rector of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury

