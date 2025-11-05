© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

What if we were addicted to forgiveness instead of revenge?

By Lily Tyson
Published November 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Revenge is as old as humanity itself. And new research shows that revenge functions in our brains like a type of addiction. This hour a look at revenge in politics, literature, and everyday life — and what it would mean if we treated revenge differently.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for <i>The Colin McEnroe Show</i>. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts '<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation-barney">Generation Barney</a>' and '<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation-gilmore-girls">Generation Gilmore Girls</a>.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a>
