What if we were addicted to forgiveness instead of revenge?

Revenge is as old as humanity itself. And new research shows that revenge functions in our brains like a type of addiction. This hour a look at revenge in politics, literature, and everyday life — and what it would mean if we treated revenge differently.

GUESTS:



James Kimmel Jr.: Lawyer, author, Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine, and the Founder and Co-Director of the Yale Collaborative for Motive Control Studies. His new book is The Science of Revenge: Understanding the World's Deadliest Addiction--and How to Overcome It

Lawyer, author, Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine, and the Founder and Co-Director of the Yale Collaborative for Motive Control Studies. His new book is Emily King: Visiting Assistant Professor of Writing and English at Washington and Lee University. She is author of Civil Vengeance: Literature, Culture, and Early Modern Revenge

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.