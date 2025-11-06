© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Shall we dance?

By Josh Nilaya
Published November 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
Young people dancing at a nightclub.
John Lamb
/
Getty Images

Why do we dance? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Dancing has served a multitude of functions for various cultures throughout history, and there is even evidence to suggest that we, as a species, are biologically hard-wired to dance.

Whether it’s for social, spiritual, or even psychological reasons (yes, dance therapy is a thing), humans have been dancing since the very beginning.

This hour, a look at all things dance — from ancient history to modern, Hollywood dance movies.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Xandra Ellin, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired July 5, 2018.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Josh Nilaya
Josh was a producer for WNPR's talk shows. He has produced for Where We Live and was a producer for The Colin McEnroe Show until 2020.
