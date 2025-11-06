Shall we dance?

Why do we dance? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Dancing has served a multitude of functions for various cultures throughout history, and there is even evidence to suggest that we, as a species, are biologically hard-wired to dance.

Whether it’s for social, spiritual, or even psychological reasons (yes, dance therapy is a thing), humans have been dancing since the very beginning.

This hour, a look at all things dance — from ancient history to modern, Hollywood dance movies.

GUESTS:



Henry Alford: Author of And Then We Danced: A Voyage Into the Groove

Author of Christina Devereaux: Board-certified dance/movement therapist

Board-certified dance/movement therapist David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic

America’s Greatest Living Film Critic Jonathan McNicol: Producer of The Colin McEnroe Show

originally aired July 5, 2018.