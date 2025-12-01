© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Remembering Sir Tom Stoppard

By Colin McEnroe,
Chion WolfBetsy Kaplan
Published December 1, 2025 at 12:27 AM EST
The playwright Tom Stoppard and Colin McEnroe at The Study in New Haven in 2014
Chion Wolf
/
Connecticut Public
The playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard with Colin McEnroe at The Study in New Haven in 2014. Stoppard's death was announced on November 29, 2025.

Life is full of peculiar ironies and thus, Tom Stoppard, quite possibly the most most dizzyingly proficient writer of the English tongue did not grow up speaking English. He is, to use his old joke, a bounced check. He grew up in Czechoslovakia and spoke that language until the age of three-and-one half, or perhaps five.

Accounts of Stoppard's past tend to vary a bit. There followed a series of abrupt moves triggered by the onset of war. The very short version of this story is that Stoppard's father, a doctor, stayed behind in Singapore where he was needed and paid for that ethical decision with his life.  

Stoppard and the rest of his family ended up in India where young Tom did some of his growing up. His mother married the man whose name Stoppard bears.

But, the great playwright isn't a fan of biographical analysis.

This hour: A conversation with Tom Stoppard about the creative process of a playwright, what is revealed—or not—in his radio plays and how the problem Stoppard is solving while writing isn't big questions about chaos vs. order, it's: "What should the next line be?" Genius is a funny thing, isn't it?

This episode originally aired September 8, 2014, and was recorded live at The Study in New Haven, Conn. Betsy Kaplan and Chion Wolf produced the hour.

GUEST:

UPDATE: Tom Stoppard has died at the age of 88. In appreciation of Stoppard and his work, we’re re-publishing their conversation with a note from Colin.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Colin McEnroe
Colin McEnroe is a radio host, newspaper columnist, magazine writer, author, playwright, lecturer, moderator, college instructor and occasional singer. Colin can be reached at colin@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Colin McEnroe
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. She served as the Senior Producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show' for several years before stepping down in 2021 and returning to her previous career as a registered nurse. She still produces shows with Colin and the team when her schedule allows.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan