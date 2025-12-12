‘Love’s in need of love today’: A look at Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder turned 75 this year. Also this year, our friend the jazz pianist Noah Baerman put out an album of covers of Wonder’s “message music.”

This hour, a look at Stevie Wonder as musical icon, as important civil rights figure, as utterly timeless songsmith.

Plus: some in-studio performances of Stevie Wonder classics.

GUESTS:



Noah Baerman: A pianist, composer, and educator; his newest album is Right Now Volume 4: Visions of Steveland

A pianist, composer, and educator; his newest album is Kevin Gaines: The Julian Bond Professor of Civil Rights and Social Justice at the University of Virginia

The Julian Bond Professor of Civil Rights and Social Justice at the University of Virginia Erica Tracy: A vocalist, songwriter, and arts curator

