The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Love’s in need of love today’: A look at Stevie Wonder

By Jonathan McNicol
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
Vocalist Erica Tracy and keyboardist Noah Baerman perform Stevie Wonder’s ‘Love’s in Need of Love Today’ in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five in Hartford on December 11, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Vocalist Erica Tracy and keyboardist Noah Baerman perform Stevie Wonder’s ‘Love’s in Need of Love Today’ in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five in Hartford on December 11, 2025.

Stevie Wonder turned 75 this year. Also this year, our friend the jazz pianist Noah Baerman put out an album of covers of Wonder’s “message music.”

This hour, a look at Stevie Wonder as musical icon, as important civil rights figure, as utterly timeless songsmith.

Plus: some in-studio performances of Stevie Wonder classics.

GUESTS:

  • Noah Baerman: A pianist, composer, and educator; his newest album is Right Now Volume 4: Visions of Steveland
  • Kevin Gaines: The Julian Bond Professor of Civil Rights and Social Justice at the University of Virginia
  • Erica Tracy: A vocalist, songwriter, and arts curator

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
