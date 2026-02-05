What counts as 'classical music'?

The term "classical music" includes a wide variety of music and artists. This hour we take a look at what that category really means. We celebrate the form and help you figure out how to start listening to the genre.

Plus, how video game music is bringing new listeners to classical music and live orchestras.

GUESTS:



Matthew Aucoin: American composer, conductor, writer, pianist, and a 2018 MacArthur Fellow. He is author of “The Impossible Art: Adventures in Opera” and is co-founder of the American Modern Opera Company. His opera “Euridyce” was produced by the Metropolitan Opera in 2021, making him the youngest composer in nearly a century to have an opera produced by The Met

Arianna Warsaw-Fan Rauch: Author of "Declassified: A Low-Key Guide to the High-Strung World of Classical Music". She is also a violinist who has performed in venues around the world

Carolyn Kuan: Music Director of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. In 2025, she led the acclaimed world premiere of Huang Ruo's "The Monkey King" at San Francisco Opera. Her recording of Huang Ruo's "An American Soldier" with the American Composers Orchestra received a 2026 Grammy nomination

J. Aaron Hardwick: An internationally active professional conductor, professor of music at Wake Forest University, and Director of the Wake Forest University Symphony Orchestra, recognized for his work in classical and contemporary repertoire and innovative orchestral programming, including video game music

