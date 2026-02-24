A refresher on your rights and why they’re worth fighting for
This hour, we look at what rights individuals and protesters have. And we ask: are our rights changing? And what can we do about that?
Plus, we take a look at what rights we have online, and what we should know about digital surveillance and privacy.
GUESTS:
- Dan Barrett: American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut's legal director
- Dahlia Lithwick: Writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast "Amicus". She is the author of Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America
- Cindy Cohn: Executive Director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Her forthcoming book is Privacy's Defender: My Thirty-Year Fight Against Digital Surveillance
MUSIC FEATURED (in order):
- Cálice – Chico Buarque & Milton Nascimento
- Student Demonstration Time – The Beach Boys
- Is It Because I’m Black – Syl Johnson
- What’s Goin’ On – Marvin Gaye
- The People Have the Power – Patti Smith
- The Veil – Peter Gabriel
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.