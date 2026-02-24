© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A refresher on your rights and why they’re worth fighting for

By Lily Tyson
Published February 24, 2026 at 12:12 PM EST
FILE: Hundreds of protesters rally at city hall and march the streets of New Haven as part of an ICE Out National Shutdown protest on January 30, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Hundreds of protesters rally at city hall and march the streets of New Haven as part of an ICE Out National Shutdown protest on January 30, 2026.

This hour, we look at what rights individuals and protesters have. And we ask: are our rights changing? And what can we do about that?

Plus, we take a look at what rights we have online, and what we should know about digital surveillance and privacy.

GUESTS:

MUSIC FEATURED (in order):

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
