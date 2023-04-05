© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

How just is Connecticut's criminal justice system?

By Meg Dalton,
Frankie Graziano
Published April 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution on April 06, 2020 in Enfield, Connecticut in April of 2020.

Over the past decade, Connecticut has been able to cut its prison population in nearly half. But advocates say there’s a lot more that can be done to improve the criminal justice system.

This legislative session, there have been a number of proposals aimed at doing just that — involving everything from deceptive police tactics to voting while incarcerated. This hour, we look at the state of criminal justice reform in Connecticut.

Plus, we get the latest on some upcoming mayoral elections across the state.

GUESTS:

  •  Jaden Edison: Justice Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror
  • Mercy Quaye: Founder, The Narrative Project; Editor, CT Mirror's Community Editorial Board
  • James Forman, Jr.: Professor, Yale Law School; Faculty Director, Yale Law and Racial Justice Center
  • Jonathan Wharton: Associate Professor of Political Science and Urban Affairs at Southern Connecticut State University

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
