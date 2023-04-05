How just is Connecticut's criminal justice system?

Over the past decade, Connecticut has been able to cut its prison population in nearly half. But advocates say there’s a lot more that can be done to improve the criminal justice system.

This legislative session, there have been a number of proposals aimed at doing just that — involving everything from deceptive police tactics to voting while incarcerated. This hour, we look at the state of criminal justice reform in Connecticut.

Plus, we get the latest on some upcoming mayoral elections across the state.

GUESTS:



Jaden Edison: Justice Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror

Justice Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror Mercy Quaye: Founder, The Narrative Project; Editor, CT Mirror's Community Editorial Board

Founder, The Narrative Project; Editor, CT Mirror's Community Editorial Board James Forman, Jr.: Professor, Yale Law School; Faculty Director, Yale Law and Racial Justice Center

Professor, Yale Law School; Faculty Director, Yale Law and Racial Justice Center Jonathan Wharton: Associate Professor of Political Science and Urban Affairs at Southern Connecticut State University

