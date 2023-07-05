The past and present of beach segregation in Connecticut
Connecticut has hundreds of miles of shoreline, extending from Greenwich in the west to Stonington in the east.
But many of these coastal communities have found ways to exclude certain people. In fact, there's a long history of segregation on our shores, dating back decades. This hour, we’ll unpack past and present beach access in Connecticut.
Plus, we’ll look at who does — and does not — get access to quality public spaces like parks.
GUESTS:
- Andrew Kahrl: Professor of history and African American Studies at the University of Virginia and author of Free the Beaches: The Story of Ned Coll and the Battle for America’s Most Exclusive Shoreline
- Dr. KangJae Lee: Assistant professor in the Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management, North Carolina State University
