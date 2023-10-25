Election Edition 2023: Waterbury mayoral race

For the past few weeks, The Wheelhouse has been hitting the campaign trail. The show is featuring interviews with candidates for mayor across the state. Today, Waterbury!

Waterbury has long been known as the “Brass City.” In the early 20th century, it was a global leader in manufacturing — producing everything from brassware to watches and clocks.

In the early aughts, Waterbury was in the spotlight thanks to some dicey political scandals — involving former Governor John Rowland, Waterbury’s “wonderboy," and former Mayor Philip Giordano.

Things have looked up since, and with incumbent Mayor Neil O’Leary not seeking reelection, the race for mayor is wide open this November.

This hour, hear from three of the four candidates in Waterbury's mayoral race: Paul Pernerewski, the Democratic candidate, and Karen Jackson and Keisha Gilliams, both petitioning candidates.

The fourth candidate, Republican Dawn Maiorano, declined our request for an interview.

Plus, hear from a reporter following this race.

GUESTS:

