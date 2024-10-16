Election 2024: Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District

This hour, we talk to candidates for Connecticut’s fifth congressional district – Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and challenger George Logan.

This show is part of a series of candidate interviews on The Wheelhouse. We are talking with Republicans and Democrats, incumbents and challengers, in Connecticut’s congressional districts. Each candidate will have an equal amount of time to talk one-on-one with host Frankie Graziano, followed by some analysis from our guest panelists.

(Left) Hayes Campaign / (Right) Logan Campaign

GUESTS:



Congresswoman Jahana Hayes , (D-Conn.)

, George Logan , Republican candidate for Connecticut’s 5th congressional district

, Republican candidate for Connecticut’s 5th congressional district Livi Stanford , Reporter for Republican-American

, Reporter for Republican-American Lisa Hagen , Federal policy reporter for CT Mirror and CT Public

