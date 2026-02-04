Is compromise possible? CT lawmakers hopeful as 2026 session begins
State lawmakers return to Hartford Wednesday for the opening of the 2026 legislative session.
They meet as federal lawmakers argue over expiring health care subsidies and immigration enforcement operations across the country.
In Connecticut, how will these federal cuts and controversies impact the work lawmakers do this session? And with soaring energy costs continuing to hammer Connecticut customers, might there be room for bipartisan compromise?
Guests:
- Rep. Vincent Candelora, House Republican Leader, R-North Branford
- Rep. Matt Ritter, Speaker of House, D-Hartford
- Susan Raff, chief political reporter, WFSB News Channel 3
- Ebong Udoma, senior reporter, WSHU
