Is compromise possible? CT lawmakers hopeful as 2026 session begins

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published February 4, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: Connecticut House speaker Matt Ritter leaves the briefing room after after a press conference in the Connecticut Capitol November 10th 2025. Connecticut lawmakers discussed plans to create an emergency state response fund that to enable the state to supplement millions of dollars in federal cuts toward health and human services that are being made by President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Connecticut House speaker Matt Ritter leaves the briefing room after after a press conference in the Connecticut Capitol November 10th 2025. Connecticut lawmakers discussed plans to create an emergency state response fund that to enable the state to supplement millions of dollars in federal cuts toward health and human services that are being made by President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans.

State lawmakers return to Hartford Wednesday for the opening of the 2026 legislative session.

They meet as federal lawmakers argue over expiring health care subsidies and immigration enforcement operations across the country.

FILE: House minority leader Vincent Candelora talks with members of the media after a news conference in the Connecticut Capitol November 10th 2025. Connecticut lawmakers discussed plans to create an emergency state response fund that to enable the state to supplement millions of dollars in federal cuts toward health and human services that are being made by President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: House minority leader Vincent Candelora talks with members of the media after a news conference in the Connecticut Capitol November 10th 2025. Connecticut lawmakers discussed plans to create an emergency state response fund that to enable the state to supplement millions of dollars in federal cuts toward health and human services that are being made by President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans.

In Connecticut, how will these federal cuts and controversies impact the work lawmakers do this session? And with soaring energy costs continuing to hammer Connecticut customers, might there be room for bipartisan compromise?

Guests:

