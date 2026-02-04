Is compromise possible? CT lawmakers hopeful as 2026 session begins

State lawmakers return to Hartford Wednesday for the opening of the 2026 legislative session.

They meet as federal lawmakers argue over expiring health care subsidies and immigration enforcement operations across the country.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public FILE: House minority leader Vincent Candelora talks with members of the media after a news conference in the Connecticut Capitol November 10th 2025. Connecticut lawmakers discussed plans to create an emergency state response fund that to enable the state to supplement millions of dollars in federal cuts toward health and human services that are being made by President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans.

In Connecticut, how will these federal cuts and controversies impact the work lawmakers do this session? And with soaring energy costs continuing to hammer Connecticut customers, might there be room for bipartisan compromise?

Guests:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

