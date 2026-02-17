CT civic leaders ask: Can engagement help overcome political differences?

Recent killings in Minneapolis by federal law enforcement and the civil discourse surrounding immigration reform have Connecticut stakeholders wondering about the future of politics and civics.

It’s a good time for a conversation on the future of civic engagement in Connecticut. We’ve got one from the Hartford Public Library featuring Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, former Republican State Sen. Len Fasano, and vice president of college Democrats in Connecticut Ryan Engels.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how to talk politics across the generations, how youth are getting involved and how to measure civic engagement.

GUESTS:

Stephanie Thomas, Secretary of the State, State of Connecticut

Secretary of the State, State of Connecticut Len Fasano, former Republican lawmaker

Ryan Engels, vice president, Connecticut College Democrats



