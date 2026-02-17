© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

CT civic leaders ask: Can engagement help overcome political differences?

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published February 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

Recent killings in Minneapolis by federal law enforcement and the civil discourse surrounding immigration reform have Connecticut stakeholders wondering about the future of politics and civics.

It’s a good time for a conversation on the future of civic engagement in Connecticut. We’ve got one from the Hartford Public Library featuring Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, former Republican State Sen. Len Fasano, and vice president of college Democrats in Connecticut Ryan Engels.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how to talk politics across the generations, how youth are getting involved and how to measure civic engagement.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
