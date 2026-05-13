What the SCOTUS Voting Rights Act ruling means for CT

The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Louisiana’s congressional map could have major consequences for voters across the country.

Critics say the decision weakens a key protection within the Voting Rights Act and could make it harder for minority communities to elect candidates of their choice.

This hour, we unpack what the ruling means nationally ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and examine how redistricting works here in Connecticut.

Plus, who wins and who loses when lawmakers redraw political maps?

Guests:



Alec Hernández , politics reporter, Politico

, politics reporter, Politico Kyle Evans , assistant professor of Mathematics, Assumption University

, assistant professor of Mathematics, Assumption University Bilal Sekou , associate professor of political science, University of Hartford



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