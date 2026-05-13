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The Wheelhouse

What the SCOTUS Voting Rights Act ruling means for CT

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published May 13, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks at a press conference with other members of the Congressional Black Caucus on the Supreme Court decision in Louisiana v. Callais, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on April 29, 2026.
Nathan Posner
/
Anadolu via Getty Images
FILE: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks at a press conference with other members of the Congressional Black Caucus on the Supreme Court decision in Louisiana v. Callais, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on April 29, 2026.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Louisiana’s congressional map could have major consequences for voters across the country.

Critics say the decision weakens a key protection within the Voting Rights Act and could make it harder for minority communities to elect candidates of their choice.

This hour, we unpack what the ruling means nationally ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and examine how redistricting works here in Connecticut.

Plus, who wins and who loses when lawmakers redraw political maps?

Guests:

  • Alec Hernández, politics reporter, Politico
  • Kyle Evans, assistant professor of Mathematics, Assumption University
  • Bilal Sekou, associate professor of political science, University of Hartford

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano