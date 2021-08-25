Congresswoman Jahana Hayes On the Start Of The School Year, The 2022 Election
The kids are going back to school. It’s a busy week in the US House of Representatives. And have you been hassled by political trackers?
This hour, we check in with Western Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes.
Also, political analysis from Connecticut Mirror State Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas.
Guests:
- Jahana Hayes — Fifth District Congresswoman from Western Connecticut.
- Mark Pazniokas — Connecticut Mirror State Capitol Bureau Chief