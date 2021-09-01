© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Candidates In New Britain Mayoral Primary On Pandemic Education, Rising Housing Costs

Published September 1, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
1 of 4  — Hartford Capitol 01-20-21
HARTFORD, CT - January 20, 2021: Suomia Dode 23 of Plainville, (left) and organizer Alicia Strong 24, of New Britain, part of a small group of state wide activists bringing attention to their cause on the grounds of the Sate Capitol in Hartford on January 20, 2021. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
2 of 4  — Sanchez_2014-09-17.jpg
Rep. Bobby Sanchez at the National Head Start Association at the Human Resources Agency (HRA), of New Britain during their 50th Anniversary.
3 of 4  — Hartford Capitol 01-20-21
HARTFORD, CT - January 20, 2021: Organizer Alicia Strong 24, of New Britain, part of a small group of state wide activists bringing attention to their cause on the grounds of the Sate Capitol in Hartford on January 20, 2021. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
4 of 4  — Bobby Headshot.jpeg
Connecticut State Representative Bobby Sanchez.
Photo released by the Sanchez campaign.

What can town and city leaders do to help people afford the increasing cost of housing, and to help students catch up after so much distance learning?

This hour, we speak with two candidates in the Democratic primary for mayor in New Britain.

Guests:

  • Bobby Sanchez — State Representative and Co-chair of the General Assembly Education Committee
  • Alicia Hernandez Strong — Community Activist and organizer of the New Britain Racial Justice Coalition
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer