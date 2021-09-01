Candidates In New Britain Mayoral Primary On Pandemic Education, Rising Housing Costs
What can town and city leaders do to help people afford the increasing cost of housing, and to help students catch up after so much distance learning?
This hour, we speak with two candidates in the Democratic primary for mayor in New Britain.
Guests:
- Bobby Sanchez — State Representative and Co-chair of the General Assembly Education Committee
- Alicia Hernandez Strong — Community Activist and organizer of the New Britain Racial Justice Coalition