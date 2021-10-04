© 2021 Connecticut Public

Connecticut begins search for next great State Historian

Published October 4, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT
1 of 1
Chion Wolf

Set to retire in May, Connecticut State Historian Walter Woodward reflects on the history of his role. UConn's Draper Chair in American History Manisha Sinha describes the scope of search she's leading.

Plus, hear from City Councilor Curtis Goodwin, whose love of one historical figure sparked the Black Heritage Trail, soon to be unveiled in New London. Historian Lonnie Braxton II joins to discuss the project.

  • Walter Woodward - Connecticut State Historian
  • Manisha Sinha - UConn Draper Chair of American History
  • Curtis Goodwin - New London City Councilor
  • Lonnie Braxton II - Historian
