The trauma of navigating infertility and pregnancy loss
October is Infertility Awareness Month. Unless you have directly dealt with infertility, it’s hard to understand how difficult this can be on couples and potential mothers.
This hour, we talk about infertility and pregnancy loss. We hear from experts supporting women and couples.
If you have struggled with infertility, we want to hear from you. What options have you explored to overcome fertility challenges?
GUESTS
- Julia Pistell - resident of Hartford, Connecticut
- Dr Beth O'Donnell - clinical psychologist licensed in Connecticut and New York specializing in infertility counseling
- Dr. Anthony Luciano - Professor and Vice Chair of Obstetrics Gynecology at UCONN Health
- Lisa Rosenthal - Patient Advocate/Senior Content Strategist at Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut