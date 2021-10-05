© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The trauma of navigating infertility and pregnancy loss

Published October 5, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT
October is Infertility Awareness Month. Unless you have directly dealt with infertility, it’s hard to understand how difficult this can be on couples and potential mothers.

This hour, we talk about infertility and pregnancy loss. We hear from experts supporting women and couples.

If you have struggled with infertility, we want to hear from you. What options have you explored to overcome fertility challenges?

GUESTS

  • Julia Pistell - resident of Hartford, Connecticut
  • Dr Beth O'Donnell - clinical psychologist licensed in Connecticut and New York specializing in infertility counseling
  • Dr. Anthony Luciano - Professor and  Vice Chair of Obstetrics Gynecology at UCONN Health
  • Lisa Rosenthal - Patient Advocate/Senior Content Strategist at Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut
Where We Live
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
