As staffing issues persist, child care leaders and providers call for federal lifeline

Connecticut leaders are pushing for more federal funding toward child care. Biden's Build Back Better Act, if passed, could mean millions for the industry.

We'll hear from local child care providers and Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye, to discuss what's driving staffing issues and the prevalence of child care "deserts" in our state. Plus, AllOurKin President Erica Phillips touches on the importance of the family child care model.

GUESTS:

