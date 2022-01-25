© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

As staffing issues persist, child care leaders and providers call for federal lifeline

Published January 25, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST
Students at MySchool in East Hampton, Connecticut.
MySchool/Veronica Phelps

Connecticut leaders are pushing for more federal funding toward child care. Biden's Build Back Better Act, if passed, could mean millions for the industry.

We'll hear from local child care providers and Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye, to discuss what's driving staffing issues and the prevalence of child care "deserts" in our state. Plus, AllOurKin President Erica Phillips touches on the importance of the family child care model.

GUESTS:

  • Veronica Phelps - Owner/Operator, MySchool in East Hampton
  • Beth Bye - Commissioner, Connecticut Office of Early Childhood
  • Erica Phillips - President, AllOurKin
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil