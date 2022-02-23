Life with rare, incurable disease is all about quality

Amber Barry, RN: Glycogen Storage Disease & Disorders of Hypoglycemia Program at the University of Connecticut Health Center, and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

One in ten Americans, or one on every elevator and four on every bus, is impacted by a rare disease.

Yet, 95 percent of rare diseases do not have approved treatment. On a promising note, bio-pharmaceutical companies working on orphan drugs have more than 800 projects in clinical development .

In a ground-breaking clinical trial , a participating patient at the University of Connecticut Health Center was the first in the world to receive an infusion treatment for a type of glycogen storage disease.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) on efforts to create a Rare Disease Advisory Council in Connecticut to elevate the voices of residents with rare diseases, something other states have done.

We also hear from a UConn researcher, and a father and son living with osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, on the latest treatment and challenges.

GUESTS:

John D'Alessandro: Diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta at age 40

Christian D'Alessandro: Diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta at around four weeks

Alicia Lawrence: Patient Services Case Manager, National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)